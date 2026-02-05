Left Menu

Storm Leonardo's Fury: Iberian Peninsula in Crisis

Storm Leonardo battered the Iberian Peninsula with severe weather, resulting in deaths and widespread flooding in Portugal and Spain. An elderly man and a young girl were among the casualties. The storm, part of a series of destructive weather systems, has caused significant structural damage and financial costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:44 IST
Storm Leonardo's Fury: Iberian Peninsula in Crisis
  • Country:
  • Spain

Storm Leonardo has lashed the Iberian Peninsula, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming lives. A man in Portugal died after his car was overcome by floodwaters, while in Spain, a girl was swept away by a river while trying to save her dog.

The relentless storms have wreaked havoc on both countries, tearing roofs off houses, flooding towns, and posing immense challenges to emergency services. In southern Spain's Malaga province, efforts continue to locate the missing girl, with authorities recovering her dog but finding no trace of the child.

Portugal faces a daunting financial burden, with reconstruction costs from just one storm, Kristin, estimated to exceed 4 billion euros. The ongoing weather chaos has placed fourteen rivers and ten dams at critical risk, demanding swift response and adaptation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Rolls Out Double-Decker Tourism Buses

Delhi Rolls Out Double-Decker Tourism Buses

 India
2
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives Near Gola-Lakhimpur

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives Near Gola-Lakhimpur

 India
3
Air India Under Scrutiny for Potential Fuel-Switch Defect

Air India Under Scrutiny for Potential Fuel-Switch Defect

 Global
4
Hindustan Copper's Major Profit Leap: A Glimpse into Its Rising Fortune

Hindustan Copper's Major Profit Leap: A Glimpse into Its Rising Fortune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026