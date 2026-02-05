Storm Leonardo's Fury: Iberian Peninsula in Crisis

Storm Leonardo has lashed the Iberian Peninsula, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming lives. A man in Portugal died after his car was overcome by floodwaters, while in Spain, a girl was swept away by a river while trying to save her dog.

The relentless storms have wreaked havoc on both countries, tearing roofs off houses, flooding towns, and posing immense challenges to emergency services. In southern Spain's Malaga province, efforts continue to locate the missing girl, with authorities recovering her dog but finding no trace of the child.

Portugal faces a daunting financial burden, with reconstruction costs from just one storm, Kristin, estimated to exceed 4 billion euros. The ongoing weather chaos has placed fourteen rivers and ten dams at critical risk, demanding swift response and adaptation measures.

