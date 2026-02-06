CREWS Accelerated Support Project Helped Guinea Sustain Meteorological Services Through Crisis

A one-year accelerated support project in Guinea has delivered critical assistance during a period of national crisis, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of meteorological services while strengthening institutional foundations for long-term resilience.

Funded through the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Initiative, the US$ 250,000 Accelerated Support Window (ASW) project stands as a strong example of how rapid, strategically designed support can generate lasting operational and institutional benefits, reinforcing national early warning and climate service systems.

Implemented by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the project successfully concluded in October 2025.

Emergency Response Following Conakry Explosion

On 18 December 2023, a fuel depot explosion in Conakry severely damaged the building and infrastructure of Guinea’s National Meteorological Service (Agence Nationale de la Météorologie – ANM).

Despite the destruction of much of its equipment and facilities, ANM demonstrated remarkable resilience by:

Renting temporary premises

Continuing essential meteorological operations

Advancing its transition into a semi-autonomous agency

The CREWS ASW project played a key role in supporting service continuity during this critical period.

Bridging Support for Institutional Strengthening and Future Investment

The project effectively bridged the gap between:

A previous UNDP intervention funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF)

A major forthcoming investment by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) under the Strengthening Meteorological and Climate Services Project (CLIMAGUI)

By ensuring operational continuity and supporting institutional reforms, the CREWS ASW project enabled ANM to meet effectiveness conditions required for the release of AFD funding and helped launch a larger national capacity development programme.

Key Deliverables and Results

Operational Continuity Ensured

The project ensured ANM could continue fulfilling its national mandate through:

Provision of temporary one-year accommodation following the explosion

Reliable internet connectivity to maintain uninterrupted system operations, communication, and administrative workflows

Digital Early Warning Innovations

A major milestone was Guinea’s advancement in modern warning dissemination:

Publication of 113 warning bulletins in Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) format covering rain, storms, and lightning

Guinea became the first African country onboarded by Google Public Alert, reflecting the quality and timeliness of its bulletins

The project also supported:

Revision and reconnection of 28 meteorological stations in the WMO database

Integration with the WMO Information System (WIS) through WIS2box tools

Future rehabilitation aligned with the Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) under CLIMAGUI

Institutional Capacity Strengthened

The project reinforced long-term institutional readiness through:

Training ANM staff in documentation required for Quality Management System (QMS) certification

Baseline QMS assessment and scope definition, supporting Guinea’s pathway toward ISO9001 compliance

It also enabled the development of key regulatory instruments for the formal establishment of ANM as an agency, including:

Dedicated staffing structures

Operational budgets

Investment frameworks

Strategic Planning and Socio-Economic Assessment

To strengthen sustainability and service modernization, the project delivered:

A validated strategic plan aligned with national development frameworks

An operational action plan with clear targets, responsibilities, and timelines

A comprehensive socio-economic study on meteorological services, including: Market analysis User satisfaction assessment Identification of service gaps Willingness-to-pay analysis Recommendations for sustainable revenue models and optimized service portfolios



The Way Forward: CLIMAGUI Investment and New ANM Headquarters

Following the project’s successful completion, the Government of Guinea and AFD have initiated the CLIMAGUI investment, aimed at:

Upgrading hydrometeorological equipment

Training staff on new technologies

Strengthening forecasting, observations, data management, and service delivery

To support this investment, the Government has committed to constructing a new ANM building, expected to be delivered in 2026.

The institutional, legal, and strategic frameworks developed under CREWS ASW will serve as a blueprint for maximizing existing resources and mobilizing additional funding.

Continued Regional Support Under CREWS West Africa Phase III

A third phase of the CREWS West Africa Project is currently being developed, with continued support to Guinea and stronger integration with regional forecasting centres, including:

RSMC Dakar

Barcelona Dust Regional Center

MISVA sub-seasonal forecasting

PRESAGG seasonal forecasting

Flash Flood Guidance System (FFGS)

FANFAR river forecasting

NWC-SAF nowcasting services

A Model for Crisis-Responsive Climate Service Strengthening

The CREWS ASW Guinea Project demonstrates how accelerated support can protect essential national services during emergencies while enabling long-term institutional transformation.

By safeguarding continuity, modernizing warning systems, strengthening governance frameworks, and preparing the ground for future investments, the project has significantly advanced Guinea’s capacity to protect lives and livelihoods through stronger early warning and climate services.