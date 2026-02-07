Only 31 Out of 100 Cities Achieve 'Smart' Status as Project Deadline Continues to Extend

According to a recent RTI response from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, only 31 out of 100 selected cities have become 'smart' under the ambitious Smart Cities Mission launched in 2016. Despite initial plans to complete the mission by June 2023, the deadline has been extended multiple times and now stands at March 31, 2025.

Of the remaining cities, 43 are nearing completion, though 26 remain significantly behind schedule. The mission, designed to transform specific urban areas rather than entire cities, aims at enhancing quality of life through improved infrastructure, efficient services, and sustainable solutions at a projected cost of Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

Among the completed smart cities, Indore, Surat, Varanasi, and Bhopal have seen substantial investments with multitudes of projects finalized. However, the Ministry disclosed that several officials refrained from commenting on the current status, citing a lack of authorization or busy schedules.