Revitalizing Tiger Conservation: New Cheetahs and Policy Overhaul

A fresh contingent of cheetahs from Botswana is poised to touch down in India, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced. The minister urged the formation of dedicated teams to address specific tiger conservation challenges and evaluate current conservation program efficacy.

At the inauguration of the 'Conference of Chief Wildlife Wardens of Tiger Range States and Field Directors of Tiger Reserves' in Rajasthan, Yadav highlighted India's 50-year journey in tiger conservation. He pointed out that this milestone calls for a thorough policy evaluation. Yadav proposed firmly integrating past policy decisions into a centralized conservation strategy at the impending National Tiger Conservation Authority meeting.

Yadav emphasized critical response systems as wildlife strays beyond protected zones, underscoring the need for standardized rescue and rehabilitation protocols. The gathering aims to boost cooperation among key institutions and streamline conservation efforts, while state representatives deliberate on improving protection mechanisms and resources under Project Tiger.

