Spain's Farmers Hit Hard by Storm Marta: A Natural Catastrophe

In Spain, farmers are reeling from the devastating effects of torrential rains and gale-force winds unleashed by Storm Marta, leading to extensive agricultural damage measured in millions of euros. The country, along with neighboring Portugal, is bracing for further harsh weather conditions.

The Iberian Peninsula has been pummeled by successive storms, bringing heavy rains, snow, and strong winds. Over 11,000 people have been evacuated in Spain's Andalusia region. Transport disruptions are rampant, with road closures in Spain and halted rail services in Portugal, as authorities warn of snow and treacherous coastal conditions.

Farmers, facing substantial crop loss due to flooding, are seeking government assistance. Spanish National Research Council specialists are monitoring structural shifts as fears of landslides grow. Rising water levels in the Guadalquivir River led to further evacuations, and in Portugal, the presidency election was postponed due to extreme weather.

