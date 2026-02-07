Left Menu

Storm Marta's Wrath: Spain and Portugal Battle Extreme Weather

Farmers in Spain face devastation as torrential rains from Storm Marta submerge fields, causing crop damage worth millions. The severe weather has forced evacuations, disrupted transport, and led to a postponed soccer match. Authorities warn of continued hazards, with structural shifts feared in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:03 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's farmers are grappling with significant losses as Storm Marta unleashes torrential rains and fierce winds, wreaking havoc on crops. Entire fields lie submerged, causing millions of euros in damages amidst warnings of more extreme weather threatening the region.

More than 11,000 residents in Andalusia have been evacuated, while road and rail networks face disruptions, including a postponed soccer match in response to the severe conditions. Spanish officials have heightened warnings, anticipating further heavy snow and perilous coastal conditions.

The relentless downpour has fueled concerns over landslides and river swells, with the Guadalquivir River nearing peak levels. In Portugal, the onslaught of rain has postponed electoral activities as rescue operations mobilize to combat the rising devastation.

