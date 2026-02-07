Left Menu

Tragic Accidental Deaths Highlight Risks of Gas-Based Cooking

Two men, Musafik Aalam and Ruksad Aalam, were found dead in Delhi's Jahangir Puri due to suspected accidental gas inhalation while preparing momos. The room was sealed with limited ventilation, leading to gas accumulation. Police are investigating, with further steps pending a post-mortem and forensic reports.

In a tragic incident, two men were discovered dead inside a room in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri on Saturday morning, with police suspecting accidental gas inhalation as the cause. The men, identified as Musafik Aalam, 18, and Ruksad Aalam, 30, were preparing momos using a gas-based heater.

Police investigations revealed that the room was bolted from the inside, with the gas heater left switched on overnight, leading to an accumulation of harmful gases due to the room's limited ventilation. A family member discovered the bodies on Saturday morning and alerted the police.

Authorities are treating the incident as an accident, with no foul play suspected. A post-mortem examination and forensic reports are awaited for a conclusive cause of death, while inquest proceedings have commenced as per legal protocol.

