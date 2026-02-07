Urban Safety in Spotlight: Measures Launched After Tragic Delhi Accident

In response to a tragic incident involving a fatal fall into an unsecured pit, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood called for immediate action to bolster safety measures at construction sites across Delhi. The victim, Kamal Dhyani, was a call center employee commuting home when he encountered the hazard.

Minister Sood conducted a joint inspection with officials from multiple departments, including the PWD, DJB, and MCD. He declared zero tolerance for negligence, promising thorough investigations to establish accountability. Officials found negligent have been suspended, with Delhi Police also filing an FIR against responsible parties.

Measures to prevent further tragedies have been initiated, such as mandated safety checks and better traffic management around work sites. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover any DJB official involvement, ensuring those at fault are prosecuted. This move underscores the government's commitment to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)