Urban Safety in Spotlight: Measures Launched After Tragic Delhi Accident
A tragic accident in Delhi led to increased scrutiny of safety protocols at construction sites. Following the death of a young man who fell into an unsecured pit, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood initiated a thorough investigation, emphasizing strict adherence to safety measures and accountability among involved parties.
- Country:
- India
In response to a tragic incident involving a fatal fall into an unsecured pit, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood called for immediate action to bolster safety measures at construction sites across Delhi. The victim, Kamal Dhyani, was a call center employee commuting home when he encountered the hazard.
Minister Sood conducted a joint inspection with officials from multiple departments, including the PWD, DJB, and MCD. He declared zero tolerance for negligence, promising thorough investigations to establish accountability. Officials found negligent have been suspended, with Delhi Police also filing an FIR against responsible parties.
Measures to prevent further tragedies have been initiated, such as mandated safety checks and better traffic management around work sites. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover any DJB official involvement, ensuring those at fault are prosecuted. This move underscores the government's commitment to public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)