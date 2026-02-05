West Bengal's Interim Budget Sparks Optimism in Urban Development

Industry bodies largely applauded the West Bengal interim budget on Thursday, hailing its emphasis on urban infrastructure and town modernization. According to Sushil Mohta, president of CREDAI West Bengal, the plan to modernize district towns is a step in the right direction to support balanced urban growth.

However, Mohta expressed concern about infrastructure bottlenecks in growth corridors, especially at crossings like Barasat and Amtala, where narrow roads and encroachments impede development. He emphasized that prioritizing road widening and regulation of encroachments could facilitate growth beyond major urban centers.

Naresh Pachisia, president of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, commended the budget's focus on infrastructure-led growth and urban development. Proposals for a global trade center, public-private collaboration, and improved logistics connectivity are poised to boost West Bengal's industrial ecosystem and investment appeal.

