West Bengal's Interim Budget Sparks Optimism in Urban Development
Industry leaders praised West Bengal's interim budget for its urban infrastructure focus. While plans to modernize towns were lauded, concerns over infrastructure bottlenecks were raised. The budget's emphasis on logistics and MSME parks aims to boost the state's industrial ecosystem, with proposals for a global trade center also welcomed.
- Country:
- India
Industry bodies largely applauded the West Bengal interim budget on Thursday, hailing its emphasis on urban infrastructure and town modernization. According to Sushil Mohta, president of CREDAI West Bengal, the plan to modernize district towns is a step in the right direction to support balanced urban growth.
However, Mohta expressed concern about infrastructure bottlenecks in growth corridors, especially at crossings like Barasat and Amtala, where narrow roads and encroachments impede development. He emphasized that prioritizing road widening and regulation of encroachments could facilitate growth beyond major urban centers.
Naresh Pachisia, president of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, commended the budget's focus on infrastructure-led growth and urban development. Proposals for a global trade center, public-private collaboration, and improved logistics connectivity are poised to boost West Bengal's industrial ecosystem and investment appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Uphill Battle: Meeting U.S. Investment Commitments
Argentina and U.S. Forge New Era in Trade and Investment
Minority Status Sought for SMVDIME Amid Investment Concerns
Police Crack Down on Fake Investment Call Centre in Delhi
Tamil Nadu's Industrial Expansion: 15 New Projects with ₹34,237 Crore Investment