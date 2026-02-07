Left Menu

Delhi's Warmth and Air Quality: A Weekend Weather Update

Delhi experienced a warmer-than-usual Saturday with maximum temperatures around 25°C and air quality in the poor category at an AQI of 227. The IMD forecasts clear skies for Sunday, with temperatures ranging between 22-24°C and 9-11°C. Air quality is expected to remain poor in the coming days.

Updated: 07-02-2026 22:03 IST
Delhi's Warmth and Air Quality: A Weekend Weather Update
Delhi experienced an unseasonably warm day on Saturday, with maximum temperatures reaching 25.1°C, surpassing the usual levels by two notches, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In addition, the city recorded poor air quality, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 227.

Data from various stations indicated that Lodhi Road registered the highest maximum temperature of 25.2°C, a significant 3.2 notches above normal. However, the capital's average minimum temperature stood at 11.7°C, also higher than typical figures for this time of year, according to IMD.

The weather predictions suggest mainly clear skies on Sunday, with potential mist during the morning hours. Temperatures are expected to range between 22-24°C during the day and 9-11°C at night. Meanwhile, air quality is forecast to stay in the poor category, as indicated by the Air Quality Early Warning System.

