Tragic Encounter: Tiger Attack in Narmadapuram

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a tiger intruded a hut and dragged a man into the forest in the Pipariya area of Narmadapuram district, where his body was later discovered. The forest range, adjoining the Jhiria aka Dam Mohalla and under the Dokri Kheda beat, is near Satpura Tiger Reserve.

The victim, identified as Kamal Thakur, was working as a cook in Pachmarhi and was visiting his native Bari Devi village when the unfortunate event occurred. Forest and police officials arrived at the scene promptly upon receiving the alert. Compensation of Rs 8 lakh is underway for the bereaved family, as per the state government's policy for wildlife-related fatalities.

Authorities have issued warnings to the local population, recommending vigilance as tiger tracks have been reported in the vicinity. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife conflict near Satpura Tiger Reserve.

