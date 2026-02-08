Tragedy in Nagpur: Bear Attack in Protected Forest

A shocking bear attack in Nagpur's protected forest area resulted in the death of Sulochana Bhalavi and left her husband, Rajkumar Bhalavi, seriously injured. The incident took place in Manegaon beat's compartment number 292.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forests Govinda Luche, the couple was collecting firewood when they were attacked. After the attack, the injured Rajkumar was transported to Ramtek's sub-district hospital for medical care.

The forest department, acknowledging the tragedy, has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Sulochana's family. Officials describe the attack as a rare incident within the Ramtek forest range, known for its sizable bear population.

(With inputs from agencies.)