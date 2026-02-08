Left Menu

Tragedy in Nagpur: Bear Attack in Protected Forest

A bear attack in Nagpur's protected forest kills a woman and seriously injures her husband. The incident occurred while the couple was collecting firewood. The forest department has announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim's family, with the injured husband receiving treatment at Ramtek hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:16 IST
A shocking bear attack in Nagpur's protected forest area resulted in the death of Sulochana Bhalavi and left her husband, Rajkumar Bhalavi, seriously injured. The incident took place in Manegaon beat's compartment number 292.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forests Govinda Luche, the couple was collecting firewood when they were attacked. After the attack, the injured Rajkumar was transported to Ramtek's sub-district hospital for medical care.

The forest department, acknowledging the tragedy, has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Sulochana's family. Officials describe the attack as a rare incident within the Ramtek forest range, known for its sizable bear population.

