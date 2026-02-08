Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Launches Life-Saving Initiative Against Suicide

Kolkata Metro, in collaboration with an FM channel, has launched an audio initiative to discourage suicide attempts along the North-South corridor. The voice message, played at stations, urges individuals to seek help from counsellors available 24x7. The initiative aims to reduce suicides and raise awareness among commuters.

Kolkata Metro Launches Life-Saving Initiative Against Suicide
The Kolkata Metro has introduced a poignant audio message across several stations of its North-South corridor, aimed at deterring individuals from committing suicide. This initiative comes in association with an FM channel, following a distressing number of suicide attempts along the Blue Line in recent months.

The statistics show a concerning trend: ten passengers attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks between November and February, and tragically, most attempts resulted in loss of life. The voice message emphasizes that suicide is a broader social issue, highlighting the emotional and psychological toll on families.

Recorded in Bengali with calming background music, the message encourages those contemplating suicide to seek immediate assistance from available counsellors, while also reminding listeners of the intrinsic value of life and the potential in overcoming personal crises. The Kolkata Metro continues to conduct anti-suicide workshops and urges passengers to utilize these resources and engage with support offered on the platforms.

