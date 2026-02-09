Left Menu

Scandal Strikes Norway: Mona Juul's Ties to Epstein Unveiled

Mona Juul, Norway's former ambassador, resigns due to connections with Jeffrey Epstein, sparking a wider European scandal. An investigation into her ties has begun, shedding light on Norway's diplomatic past. Juul's husband, Terje Roed-Larsen, former head of IPI, is also under scrutiny for similar associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 00:35 IST
Norway's foreign ministry is reeling as Mona Juul, a leading ambassador, steps down amid revelations of her ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Juul's resignation, announced Sunday, follows the suspension from her ambassadorial role in Jordan and Iraq as an internal investigation gets underway.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide condemned Juul's interactions with Epstein as demonstrating a "serious failure of judgment," stating that this undermines the trust essential for her role. The scandal has prompted a reevaluation of Norway's previous diplomatic engagements, with Juul having represented Norway in Israel, Britain, and at the UN.

The scandal's ripple effect extends beyond borders as it also raises questions about Morgan McSweeney's resignation in the UK. Juul's husband, Terje Roed-Larsen, who led the International Peace Institute until 2020 and shares past connections with Epstein, faces renewed scrutiny alongside other Norwegian figures linked to Epstein.

