Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

A child's tragic death propelled a community into unrest on Sunday after a car allegedly struck and killed the youngster near Mursan, leading locals to protest by blocking the Mathura-Bareilly road. The incident led to tensions that further escalated into violence.

Yash, a three-year-old from the Madheya locality, reportedly succumbed to his injuries after being transferred to a higher medical center in Aligarh. In response to the young boy's death, agitated residents gathered at the Mursan police station, throwing stones and demanding justice.

Responding to the uproar, authorities brought in heavy police presence to quell the turmoil. Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha confirmed the arrest of the car driver and conductor responsible for the accident, alongside three others involved in the protest. Law enforcement has since secured the area.