Transforming Amaravati: From Graveyard to Greenfield Gem

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu plans to transform Amaravati into a most liveable city in three years, dispelling its current reputation as a 'graveyard.' Initiatives include encouraging demand-driven crops and preventing farmer suicides. The government has invested Rs 24,000 crore in irrigation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined push for urban transformation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to make the greenfield capital city of Amaravati the 'most liveable city' within three years. The declaration came during a meeting with ministers and secretaries, where the chief minister aimed to change the city's image from a 'graveyard and a desert.'

Naidu outlined various strategies to uplift agriculture, encouraging farmers to adopt demand-driven crops as a part of the state's comprehensive development plan. This initiative is coupled with measures designed to prevent farmer suicides, addressing a pressing social issue.

The government has already funneled a significant Rs 24,000 crore into irrigation projects, highlighting its commitment to sustainable growth and development. Naidu's vision is not just about infrastructure but also about socio-economic rejuvenation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

