Transforming Amaravati: From Graveyard to Greenfield Gem

In a determined push for urban transformation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to make the greenfield capital city of Amaravati the 'most liveable city' within three years. The declaration came during a meeting with ministers and secretaries, where the chief minister aimed to change the city's image from a 'graveyard and a desert.'

Naidu outlined various strategies to uplift agriculture, encouraging farmers to adopt demand-driven crops as a part of the state's comprehensive development plan. This initiative is coupled with measures designed to prevent farmer suicides, addressing a pressing social issue.

The government has already funneled a significant Rs 24,000 crore into irrigation projects, highlighting its commitment to sustainable growth and development. Naidu's vision is not just about infrastructure but also about socio-economic rejuvenation.

