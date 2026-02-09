NBA Disburses ₹45 Lakh to Local Communities Under Biodiversity Benefit-Sharing

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has disbursed ₹45.05 lakh to local communities as part of its ongoing efforts to conserve biodiversity and ensure fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of biological resources.

The payments, routed through State Biodiversity Boards and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils, will benefit more than 90 Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) across 10 States and two Union Territories, along with 15 Red Sanders farmers from Andhra Pradesh. The beneficiary regions include Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Diverse Communities, Shared Benefits

The BMCs receiving benefit-sharing funds represent a wide range of ecological and institutional contexts, including rural villages, urban local bodies, mangrove ecosystems, and areas surrounding industrial hubs. This diversity highlights the nationwide footprint of India’s Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS) framework and its role in linking grassroots conservation with the bio-economy.

The benefit-sharing amount was generated from the commercial use of various biological resources such as insects, microorganisms found in soil and water, and cultivated Red Sanders. These resources have contributed to the development of scientific, industrial, and commercial products, underlining the growing role of biodiversity in research, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

Strengthening Livelihoods Through ABS Mechanism

Under the ABS mechanism, companies using biological resources share a portion of their commercial gains with local communities that conserve and nurture these resources. The NBA said this approach not only helps improve livelihoods at the grassroots level but also creates strong incentives for communities to actively protect biodiversity and traditional knowledge systems.

By returning benefits to Biodiversity Management Committees and farmers, the framework reinforces community participation as a cornerstone of biodiversity governance.

Regulatory Reforms and Ease of Doing Business

In recent years, the NBA has introduced simplified and transparent regulations aimed at improving ease of doing business while safeguarding biodiversity and community rights. These reforms have helped streamline compliance for researchers and industry, without diluting protections for local stakeholders.

The Authority works closely with State governments, local bodies, academic institutions, industry, and community groups to build capacity and raise awareness on biodiversity conservation and sustainable use. A key focus area has been the documentation of People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBRs), which record local biological resources and associated traditional knowledge through a participatory, community-led process.

Cumulative ABS Payments Cross ₹145 Crore

With the latest disbursement, cumulative Access and Benefit-Sharing payments facilitated by the NBA have crossed ₹145 crore (approximately USD 16 million). This milestone reflects the expanding scope of India’s biodiversity-based economy and the strengthening of institutional mechanisms to ensure equity and sustainability.

Advancing Global and National Biodiversity Goals

The NBA continues to play a central role in implementing India’s commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-Sharing. Its initiatives also contribute to achieving the National Biodiversity Targets and the global goals outlined in the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

By aligning conservation, community welfare, and responsible use of biological resources, the NBA said it remains committed to making biodiversity a shared asset for sustainable development.