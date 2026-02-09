Delhi's February Heat Wave: Unseasonal Warmth and Poor Air Quality

Delhi experienced an unseasonal heat wave, marking the warmest day in February as temperatures soared to 26.7 degrees Celsius, exceeding the average by 3.4 degrees. This spike in temperature can be attributed to a shift in wind patterns, with relatively warmer southeastern winds sweeping over the city.

Despite a temporary improvement in air quality, the capital's AQI slid back to the 'poor' category from 'moderate.' Meteorologists forecast a slight decline in temperatures over the upcoming days, with northwesterly winds set to bring cooler air, potentially lowering the mercury to around 24 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted misty mornings with anticipated maximum and minimum temperatures of 26 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday. Officials warn that Delhi's air quality will likely remain 'poor' until February 12, based on early warning system forecasts.