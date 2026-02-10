Left Menu

Green Solutions: Revolutionizing Urban Drainage with Nature's Help

A team led by the University of Strathclyde explores a greener, resilient urban drainage system using plants and worms to restore polluted soils. This sustainable approach aims to enhance the longevity and efficiency of urban drainage, reducing carbon emissions and costs while improving climate resilience.

Researchers in London are pioneering a new sustainable approach to urban drainage systems, leveraging biological systems. Led by the University of Strathclyde, the project utilizes plants and worms to regenerate polluted soils, offering a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative.

Traditional urban drainage systems face challenges from contaminated soils that accumulate pollutants over time. This innovative method uses phytomining plants to extract metals and earthworms to break down organic pollutants, enabling soils to be self-sustaining, healthier, and more resilient.

Professor Vernon Phoenix highlights the potential of these systems to reduce carbon emissions and costs, providing robust infrastructure amid increasing climate challenges. Collaboration with local authorities is set to expand research, emphasizing the role of such systems in climate resilience.

