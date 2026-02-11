Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs 13 Power Meters in Thane's Residential Complex

A fire broke out in Maharashtra's Thane city, damaging 13 electricity meters at the Trimurti Residency. Emergency teams quickly responded, extinguishing the blaze in 30 minutes. No injuries were reported, but power supply was temporarily affected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:01 IST
Blaze Engulfs 13 Power Meters in Thane's Residential Complex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire incident occurred in Maharashtra's Thane city, affecting a five-storey residential building. Civic officials reported that the blaze erupted in the meter box cabin at Trimurti Residency, situated in Mahagiri Market.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, stated that emergency response teams and the Mahavitaran power distributor were swiftly on the scene, managing to extinguish the fire within half an hour. No injuries were reported.

Despite the swift response, 13 electricity meters sustained damage, and parts of the building experienced temporary power outages. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Quest for T20 Glory: Battling Newcomers Italy

Nepal's Quest for T20 Glory: Battling Newcomers Italy

 India
2
Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on School Ground in Maharashtra

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on School Ground in Maharashtra

 India
3
Unprecedented Security Measures Set the Stage for Bangladesh Elections

Unprecedented Security Measures Set the Stage for Bangladesh Elections

 Bangladesh
4
Health Headlines: FDA's Rebuff, Weight Loss Pill Breakthroughs, and Vaccine Woes

Health Headlines: FDA's Rebuff, Weight Loss Pill Breakthroughs, and Vaccine ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026