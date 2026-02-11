Blaze Engulfs 13 Power Meters in Thane's Residential Complex

A fire incident occurred in Maharashtra's Thane city, affecting a five-storey residential building. Civic officials reported that the blaze erupted in the meter box cabin at Trimurti Residency, situated in Mahagiri Market.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, stated that emergency response teams and the Mahavitaran power distributor were swiftly on the scene, managing to extinguish the fire within half an hour. No injuries were reported.

Despite the swift response, 13 electricity meters sustained damage, and parts of the building experienced temporary power outages. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

