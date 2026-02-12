UP: Man mowed down by unidentified vehicle while crossing national highway in Kaushambi

Left Menu

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing National Highway-2 in Saini area here on Thursday morning, police said. Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh said Mohanlal, a resident of Ward No 4 in Ajuha town under the Saini police station limits, was crossing the highway to go towards the Sasur Khaderi river when the accident took place. An unidentified vehicle struck him while he was crossing the road, killing him on the spot, the officer said. On being informed by residents, a police team reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem examination, Singh said. The police are scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the offending vehicle and further legal proceedings are being initiated in the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

