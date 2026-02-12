In South Africa's affluent Western Cape, farmers lose cattle to drought

In South Africa's most visited and affluent province, Western Cape, one of the worst droughts in living memory is ‌drying up dams, scorching grass and killing livestock, prompting the government to declare a national emergency this month.

Scientists say climate change is causing worsening droughts in the province, which draws tourists to its vineyards, ‌beaches and the lush slopes of Table Mountain above Cape Town, but lies on the edge ‌of the advancing semi-desert Karoo. In 2015, a drought almost dried up the taps in the city; farmers say this one has been even more brutal than a decade ago. Over the weekend, mixed-race couple Christian and Ilze Pienaar were ⁠distributing ​feed to keep their ⁠hungry cattle alive. One cow had recently starved to death, its bones visible through its skin.

"The drought before wasn't this ⁠bad because there was still ... grazing," Ilze, 40, told Reuters. "Now there's nothing, the dams are dry ... (and) we're spending ​all our money on feed." She said she'd lost 16 cattle and 13 sheep ⁠since January alone.

The drought, which has also ravaged parts of Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, comes weeks after floods blamed on ⁠climate change ​and cyclical La Niña weather washed out the northeastern part of South Africa and killed 200 people across the region. "The intensity and duration of both droughts and floods in this ⁠corner of the world is increasing," Anton Cartwright, an economist with the African Centre for Cities, ⁠said.

"Farmers (here) are very good ⁠at adapting to weather (but) ... the weather is just becoming much less predictable," he said. "Seasons aren't occurring, starting, ending at the same time of the ‌year. It's ‌probably going to get worse." (Writing by Tim Cocks; ​editing by Philippa Fletcher)

