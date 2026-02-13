Left Menu

Moderate quake jolts Pakistan

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistans Balochistan province on Friday, but no loss to life or property was reported. The earthquake struck at 630 am at a depth of 13 km and its epicentre was 86 km northeast of Khuzdar town of the province, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:54 IST
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday, but no loss to life or property was reported. The earthquake struck at 6:30 am at a depth of 13 km and its epicentre was 86 km northeast of Khuzdar town of the province, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). It was preceded by another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 that struck 75 km southeast of Khuzdar at 5:52 am at a depth of 33km. The quake shook Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad and Nasirabad in Balochistan, while tremors were also felt in several districts of neighbouring Sindh province, including Sukkur, Qambar, Shahdadkot, and Dadu districts. Pakistan regularly experiences quakes. Last month, a quake of magnitude 5.8 jolted the Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and some areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The deadliest earthquake hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people According to experts, Pakistan is often experiences tremors as it falls on three major tectonic plates, including the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian, which create five seismic zones under the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

