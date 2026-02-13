Left Menu

Why can’t coastal road produce a Marathi tune: MNS leader Amit Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray has questioned why a Marathi song tune cant be produced on the coastal road after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation unveiled the countrys first musical road that plays Jai Ho. In a post on X, the MNS leader described the coastal road as an ambitious project for Mumbai and said development must reflect Maharashtras traditions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:21 IST
Why can’t coastal road produce a Marathi tune: MNS leader Amit Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray has questioned why a Marathi song tune can't be produced on the coastal road after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation unveiled the country's first 'musical' road that plays ''Jai Ho''. In a post on X, the MNS leader described the coastal road as an ambitious project for Mumbai and said development must reflect Maharashtra's traditions. ''It would have been a different experience and a moment of pride had a Marathi melody been played on the road. But we have again lost our identity,'' Thackeray said in the post. He said it would have been great if the road had produced the tune of the Maharashtra state song 'Garja Maharashtra Majha' or any other song sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday inaugurated India's first 'musical' or 'melody' road. When vehicles travel over specially installed grooves at 70 to 80 kmph on a coastal road stretch, the friction-generated sound waves produce the melody of the iconic song 'Jai Ho' from the film Slumdog Millionaire, which can be clearly heard inside the vehicle. In the first phase, the concept has been implemented on a 500-metre stretch of the Coastal Road, and there are plans to expand the musical road concept further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold gains more than 1% on dip‑buying; markets await US inflation data

PRECIOUS-Gold gains more than 1% on dip‑buying; markets await US inflation d...

 Global
2
Malawi aims to bring inflation below 21% this year, president says

Malawi aims to bring inflation below 21% this year, president says

 Malawi
3
Delhi HC expresses concern on children being exploited to commit crimes, denies bail to woman

Delhi HC expresses concern on children being exploited to commit crimes, den...

 India
4
Oppn leader claims corruption, ‘loot of crores’ by Kerala govt; flags delay in FIR against ex-MLA

Oppn leader claims corruption, ‘loot of crores’ by Kerala govt; flags delay ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026