Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Celebrated for Dedication and Service on Birthday

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his birthday, praising his relentless work in enhancing the state's welfare and honoring the visions of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dhige. In a post on X, Modi expressed, 'Birthday wishes to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji. He is working tirelessly towards furthering Maharashtra's development and realizing the dreams of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe. Praying for his long life and good health.'

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended his best wishes to Shinde, affirming support and appreciation through a message on X. 'Heartiest birthday greetings to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!' he wrote.

In celebration of Shinde's birthday, Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, organized a philanthropic event at Mumbai's Sir J.J. Hospital. The initiative involved a cloth donation drive targeting new mothers and children, underscoring the Deputy Chief Minister's commitment to social responsibility. Following the event, Gorhe reviewed the hospital amenities and pledged to drive improvements in infrastructure, with plans for a governmental meeting spearheaded by Shinde to address pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)