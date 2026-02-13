Berlin says it has taken note of US change in climate policy
Berlin has taken note of an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on a rollback of greenhouse gas emissions rules, a German government spokesperson said on Friday, adding that the EU's climate policy was based on science.
