Left Menu

Berlin says it has taken note of US change in climate policy

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:53 IST
Berlin says it has taken note of US change in climate policy
  • Country:
  • Germany

​Berlin ‌has ​taken note ‌of an announcement by U.S. President ‌Donald Trump's administration ‌on a rollback of ⁠greenhouse ​gas ⁠emissions rules, a ⁠German government spokesperson said ​on Friday, adding ⁠that the ⁠EU's climate ​policy was based ⁠on science.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Century Real Estate Partners with Bengaluru FC in Landmark Sponsorship Deal

Century Real Estate Partners with Bengaluru FC in Landmark Sponsorship Deal

 Global
2
Jyoti Structures Is Building Execution Capacity Through People, Safety Systems, and Manufacturing Scale

Jyoti Structures Is Building Execution Capacity Through People, Safety Syste...

 India
3
DIARY-Political and General News Events from February 13

DIARY-Political and General News Events from February 13

 Global
4
Sikkim MP meets Union forest minister, seeks intervention over rising man-animal conflicts

Sikkim MP meets Union forest minister, seeks intervention over rising man-an...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026