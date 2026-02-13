Berlin says it has taken note of US change in climate policy

​Berlin ‌has ​taken note ‌of an announcement by U.S. President ‌Donald Trump's administration ‌on a rollback of ⁠greenhouse ​gas ⁠emissions rules, a ⁠German government spokesperson said ​on Friday, adding ⁠that the ⁠EU's climate ​policy was based ⁠on science.

