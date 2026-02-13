Left Menu

Transforming Urban Landscapes: A Call for Sustainable Housing

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar advocates for a transit-oriented development model to boost sustainable housing. Speaking at an international housing finance conference, he emphasized collaboration to meet rising housing demands due to projected urban population growth, set to surpass 850 million by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called for the implementation of a transit-oriented development model to improve housing accessibility and sustainability. Speaking at the 'Evolving Landscape of Housing Finance' conference, Khattar stressed the necessity of enhanced credit support from financial entities to bolster housing stocks.

Khattar referenced a joint study by NITI Aayog and MoHUA, projecting India's urban population to expand from 500 million in 2021 to over 850 million by 2050, triggering increased demand for affordable housing nationwide. He underscored the urgency of establishing robust urban infrastructure to accommodate this growth.

The two-day conference at Bharat Mandapam facilitated dialogue and strategic collaboration, reinforcing India's commitment to addressing urban housing challenges. The event highlighted the government's focus on sustainable development and keeping pace with demographic changes to ensure affordable living conditions for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

