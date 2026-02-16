Unexpected Visitor: Injured Cormorant Seeks Help at German Hospital

An unexpected visitor landed at a German hospital when an injured cormorant sought relief by pecking at the emergency room door. The seabird, identified as a cormorant with a triple fishing hook embedded in its beak, caught the attention of medical staff at Klinikum Links der Weser in Bremen.

Staff immediately called firefighters who collaborated with them to carefully remove the hook and treat the bird's wound. The teamwork was a success, and the cormorant was soon set free in the hospital's park grounds.

'When a cormorant approaches humans for help, it indicates severe distress,' explained the Bremen firefighter department. Fishing hooks pose serious threats to these birds, and timely intervention prevented further complications. The bird's survival story underscores the importance of human intervention in wildlife crises.

