Germany Debates Social Media Restrictions for Children Under 14

German Social Democrats and conservatives propose formal social media restrictions for children under 14. This comes amid growing concerns about the negative impact of social media on youth. The proposal suggests youth versions of platforms and follows Australia's lead in curbing access. Media regulation remains a state responsibility in Germany.

Updated: 16-02-2026 17:17 IST
In Germany, a major political debate is brewing as the Social Democrats and their conservative coalition counterparts push for formal restrictions on social media access for children under 14. This initiative comes in response to rising concerns over the adverse effects social media can have on young people.

According to a paper signed by SPD lawmakers, platforms should block access to under-14s and provide special "youth versions" for those aged 14 to 16. The suggestions advocate for removing algorithm-driven feeds, personalized content, and autoplay functionalities. Conservative parties support a similar stance, seeking discussions at their upcoming conference.

Media regulation in Germany falls under state jurisdiction, necessitating intra-state negotiations for nationwide consistency. Recent backlash against AI-generated inappropriate content has intensified scrutiny. With Australia setting a precedent, European countries, including Germany, are increasingly considering similar measures to protect the young online.

