Germany and France Discuss Joint Nuclear Deterrence Initiative

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron are in early talks to develop a joint European nuclear deterrent. The discussions aim to enhance cooperation on nuclear defense while maintaining the U.S. role in NATO's nuclear strategy, a German spokesperson confirmed at a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a move that underscores growing European defense cooperation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron are engaging in preliminary discussions regarding the creation of a joint European nuclear deterrent. The initiative signifies an effort to bolster Europe's defense capabilities.

According to a German government spokesperson, the talks are in their nascent stages and are not intended to undermine the nuclear role of the United States, which remains pivotal within NATO's strategic framework. The spokesperson emphasized that the aim is to supplement, not substitute, the U.S. nuclear shield.

"The United States continues to hold a central role in NATO's nuclear deterrence strategy. Our goal is to augment this collaboration, ensuring its robust presence for the foreseeable future," the spokesperson elaborated during a press briefing. The dialogue reflects a proactive step in fortifying the continent's defense posture through strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

