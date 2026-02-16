Delhi Govt's Mega Boost: Revamping Roads and Sanitation for a Cleaner Capital

Delhi is set to undergo significant urban improvements following the announcement of a hefty financial package by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The government plans to inject several thousand crore rupees into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to enhance roads, sanitation services, schools, and other civic facilities.

With a specific focus on curbing pollution and decentralizing governance, the initiative includes a Rs 2,300 crore project over ten years, featuring new mechanical road-sweeping machines and electric litter pickers. Roads below 60 feet will be prioritized for repair and maintenance, with major work targeted for completion by September 30.

Additional funds have been allocated to upgrade primary schools and community buildings, reflecting the administration's commitment to improving the quality of life for Delhi residents through decentralized and sustainable development models.

(With inputs from agencies.)