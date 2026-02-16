Left Menu

Delhi Govt's Mega Boost: Revamping Roads and Sanitation for a Cleaner Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has revealed a substantial financial package aimed at enhancing the city's roads, sanitation, schools, and civic facilities. This initiative, financed via the Chief Minister's Development Fund, emphasizes modernizing sanitation with new machines and electric litter pickers to combat urban pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:01 IST
Delhi Govt's Mega Boost: Revamping Roads and Sanitation for a Cleaner Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is set to undergo significant urban improvements following the announcement of a hefty financial package by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The government plans to inject several thousand crore rupees into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to enhance roads, sanitation services, schools, and other civic facilities.

With a specific focus on curbing pollution and decentralizing governance, the initiative includes a Rs 2,300 crore project over ten years, featuring new mechanical road-sweeping machines and electric litter pickers. Roads below 60 feet will be prioritized for repair and maintenance, with major work targeted for completion by September 30.

Additional funds have been allocated to upgrade primary schools and community buildings, reflecting the administration's commitment to improving the quality of life for Delhi residents through decentralized and sustainable development models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026