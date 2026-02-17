The Climate Crisis: A Child Rights Emergency

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey has brought attention to the profound intersection of climate issues and child rights, labelling it a 'child rights crisis.' She emphasized that rampant environmental disruptions not only affect nutrition but also halt educational progress for a significant number of children globally.

During the Mumbai Climate Week, McCaffrey underscored the dire circumstances, pointing out that over one billion children worldwide live in environments classified as extremely high-risk. India's struggle mirrors this global challenge, grappling with a triple burden that includes malnutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and obesity exacerbated by climate events.

Although India and other countries have policies to combat these challenges, McCaffrey insists that the key lies in sustaining investment and ensuring these policies receive adequate funding and effective implementation. Educating young minds on climate change and its solutions is critical to empowering them to demand stronger, well-funded policy frameworks.

