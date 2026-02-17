Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: Punjab's Teacher Fest Sparks Innovation

The Punjab School Education Department hosted the Teacher Fest 2025-26, with over 8,000 educators partaking. The event aimed at modernizing government schools through innovative teaching and technology. Participants showcased talents in various categories, with winners recognized for their creative contributions, highlighting a new era in Punjab's education system.

Updated: 17-02-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab School Education Department recently held the 'Teacher Fest 2025-26' at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College in Fatehgarh Sahib. The event, attended by over 8,000 educators, aimed to transform government schools into hubs of creativity and academic excellence through innovative teaching and technology.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains emphasized the importance of blending traditional methods with modern technology. He noted that by encouraging such initiatives, the state invests in its children's future, signaling a new era of educational excellence. Teachers were described as pivotal figures in shaping the nation's future.

Participants from all districts showcased talents in categories such as app development and IT tools, with the best recognized at the state-level finale. Winners received certificates and trophies, underscoring their contributions to educational innovation.

