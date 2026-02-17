Left Menu

Delhi's Smart Schools: Revolutionizing Education with AI

The Delhi government launched AI-enabled CM SHRI Schools, transforming 7,000 classrooms by March 31. These schools focus on global competitiveness, integrating modern technology, career guidance, and holistic development. The initiative includes digital tools and skill labs, offering personalized education and practical work experience through industry internships.

In a significant educational overhaul, the Delhi government has unveiled artificial intelligence-enabled CM SHRI Schools, aiming to transform 7,000 classrooms into smart hubs by March 31. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated this initiative, alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, marking a new era in school education.

The CM SHRI Scheme extends to 75 government schools, incorporating modern technology and skill education. Gupta emphasized that the move goes beyond infrastructure, aiming to make Delhi's students competitive on a global scale. Interactive panels, digital learning content, and advanced learning tools will enable personalized learning experiences in these schools.

The initiative includes ICT labs for digital literacy, language labs for multilingual education, and career labs for vocational guidance. The government ensures uniform access to AI-enabled smart classrooms citywide, addressing previous criticisms of education budget allocations with tangible outcomes like 175 new ICT labs and over 100 digital libraries.

