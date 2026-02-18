Tragic Collision: The Death of a Young Tiger Raises Concerns in Nagpur

A sub-adult male tiger was tragically found dead on railway lines in Nagpur, having likely been struck by a train, officials reported on Wednesday.

The carcass of the one-and-a-half-year-old big cat was discovered in the Jamtha area, near the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium, late Tuesday night.

Honorary Wildlife Warden Ajinkya Bhatkar expressed concern, highlighting the urgent need for strategic planning amidst increasing tiger deaths and human-wildlife conflicts in the area. Emphasizing coordinated action, he stressed the importance of scientifically planning infrastructure to ensure wildlife protection and conflict mitigation.