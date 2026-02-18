Left Menu

Tragic Collision: The Death of a Young Tiger Raises Concerns in Nagpur

A young male tiger was killed on railway tracks in Nagpur, likely struck by a train. The incident, reported near Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium, underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address human-wildlife conflicts and protect local wildlife, officials stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:46 IST
Tragic Collision: The Death of a Young Tiger Raises Concerns in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-adult male tiger was tragically found dead on railway lines in Nagpur, having likely been struck by a train, officials reported on Wednesday.

The carcass of the one-and-a-half-year-old big cat was discovered in the Jamtha area, near the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium, late Tuesday night.

Honorary Wildlife Warden Ajinkya Bhatkar expressed concern, highlighting the urgent need for strategic planning amidst increasing tiger deaths and human-wildlife conflicts in the area. Emphasizing coordinated action, he stressed the importance of scientifically planning infrastructure to ensure wildlife protection and conflict mitigation.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Lakeside Discovery: The Case of Shraddha Tripathi

Tragic Lakeside Discovery: The Case of Shraddha Tripathi

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Cricket: On the Brink of Historic Double

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket: On the Brink of Historic Double

 India
3
Shake-up in Karnataka: Congress Seva Dal's Major Overhaul

Shake-up in Karnataka: Congress Seva Dal's Major Overhaul

 India
4
Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026