IN-SPACe Launches Rs 1 Crore AI Grant for Space Innovations
IN-SPACe has announced a Rs 1 crore grant for start-ups and MSMEs to explore AI applications in the space sector. The AI INSPIRED Opportunities in Space Sector programme aims to integrate AI with space technologies, with funding available for up to six projects. The initiative supports national innovation goals.
India's space sector is set for a technological leap with the recent announcement from IN-SPACe, detailing a substantial financial incentive aimed at promoting AI integration. On Wednesday, the organization revealed plans to award a Rs 1 crore grant to promising start-ups and MSMEs focusing on AI-driven space applications.
Vinod Kumar, Director of the Promotion Directorate at IN-SPACe, unveiled the 'AI INSPIRED Opportunities in Space Sector' programme, which is part of the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme. Up to six innovative projects stand to gain up to Rs 1 crore each, with total funding reaching Rs 6 crore.
The initiative seeks projects that leverage AI across vital space activities, including onboard systems, Earth-based applications, and space operation efficiencies. Applications are invited from entities working on AI solutions relevant to Edge Intelligence, Space Earth Intelligence, and Smart Access to Space.
