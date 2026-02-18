IN-SPACe Launches Rs 1 Crore AI Grant for Space Innovations

India's space sector is set for a technological leap with the recent announcement from IN-SPACe, detailing a substantial financial incentive aimed at promoting AI integration. On Wednesday, the organization revealed plans to award a Rs 1 crore grant to promising start-ups and MSMEs focusing on AI-driven space applications.

Vinod Kumar, Director of the Promotion Directorate at IN-SPACe, unveiled the 'AI INSPIRED Opportunities in Space Sector' programme, which is part of the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme. Up to six innovative projects stand to gain up to Rs 1 crore each, with total funding reaching Rs 6 crore.

The initiative seeks projects that leverage AI across vital space activities, including onboard systems, Earth-based applications, and space operation efficiencies. Applications are invited from entities working on AI solutions relevant to Edge Intelligence, Space Earth Intelligence, and Smart Access to Space.