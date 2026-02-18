Iconic Bernini Elephant Damaged Again in Rome's Heart
A marble elephant monument by Gian Lorenzo Bernini in Rome has been damaged, with its left tusk snapped off. Authorities suspect vandalism and are reviewing video footage. Italy's Culture Minister condemned the act as barbarity. Previously, the sculpture was similarly damaged in 2016.
A marble elephant designed by Baroque master Gian Lorenzo Bernini has been damaged, its left tusk snapped off and found at the monument's base in Rome, authorities reported. The damage was discovered on Monday night, prompting police to examine video footage from Piazza della Minerva to determine if it was vandalism or the result of recent heavy rains.
Italy's Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli expressed his belief that the damage was deliberate, calling the incident an 'absurd act of barbarity.' He decried the recurrent threats to the nation's artistic and cultural heritage, terming the damage unacceptable.
Known as the Elefantino, the 17th-century statue, supporting an ancient Egyptian obelisk, had been similarly damaged in November 2016, when the tip of the same tusk was broken off and later reattached during restoration. Located near the Pantheon, the sculpture is a popular site for tourists visiting Rome.
