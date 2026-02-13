Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter laud Shahid Kapoor's performance in 'O'Romeo'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, and his brother Ishaan Khatter, shared notes on social media as they praised the actor's performance in his latest film ''O'Romeo'', and said they are immensely proud of him. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film released in theatres today and also features Triptii Dimri. It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri). Rajput shared a series of her pictures alongside Kapoor on her Instagram handle on Friday. ''My ROMEO. When he asks 'main hoon ki hoon nahi?', remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi. The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends,'' she wrote in the post. ''Because what holds you is the light. Destiny's child. It's time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you. 'O'ROMEO' now in Theatres,'' she added. Khatter also uploaded a series of pictures with Kapoor on his Instagram handle. ''So immensely proud of you bhai. The golden words for me as an actor - 'to burn inside, with an outer ease'. You embody that principle with such elan. You deserve the skies and the best roles as an actor. To take a character like Ustaraa and imagine him like a graphic novel hero and yet make him believable takes a GIANT actor and star,'' he wrote. ''The VB-SK magic is undisputed. Go watch 'O' Romeo' in cinemas now for a rock concert experience in the theatres. It's a total dhamaka,'' he added. The film also marked the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after their work on ''Kaminey'', ''Haider'', and ''Rangoon''. ''O'Romeo'' also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey.

