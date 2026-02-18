Hyderabad's Green Transition: Net Zero Ambitions by 2034

Hyderabad aims for Net Zero emissions by 2034, stated Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy during the Mumbai Climate Week. The city plans to conduct a comprehensive carbon footprint audit and implement environmental measures, such as rejuvenating the Musi river and expanding sustainable energy grids.

Reddy highlighted Hyderabad's dual focus on economic growth and sustainability. He outlined significant urban developments, including removing electric vehicle taxes, leading to increased EV adoption, and expanding the Hyderabad Metro to over 200 kilometers. Additionally, investments in retrofitting over two lakh autorickshaws align with the city's green vision.

Industries are progressively relocating to peri-urban areas as part of Hyderabad's environmental strategy. The government aims to mitigate the climate emergency's impacts and ensure sustainable development. The establishment of HYDRAA, the nation's first environmental police force, further underscores this commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)