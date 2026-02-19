Potomac River Sewage Leak Sparks Federal Emergency Call
Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared an emergency following a major sewage leak into the Potomac River and sought federal aid. The declaration aims to secure resources for repair efforts and coordinate federal, state, and local responses effectively to address the environmental and infrastructural impacts.
- Country:
- United States
The city of Washington, DC has plunged into crisis amid a massive sewage leak that released 250 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared an emergency on Wednesday, seeking federal resources to combat the calamity.
DC Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah, during a press call, emphasized the priority of addressing the district's needs by utilizing resources at all levels to support the city's operations and residents. The declared emergency urges President Donald Trump to initiate a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration, vital for securing reimbursement for repairs.
The request has also sought Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordination and involvement from the U.S. Army Corps. The biggest concern remains ecological and infrastructural repairs, which are poised to take significant time. While local officials have yet to receive a White House response, the federal government has already been involved through the EPA.