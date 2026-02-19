Bill Gates Steps Aside: AI Summit Focus Shifts
Bill Gates will not deliver the keynote at the India AI Impact Summit. Instead, Ankur Vora, Gates Foundation's President for Africa and India, will represent the organization. The foundation emphasizes its ongoing commitment to health and development goals in India.
The Gates Foundation announced on Thursday that Bill Gates will not be delivering the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit.
In a statement on social media platform X, the foundation disclosed that the decision was made to maintain the event's focus on its key priorities. As a result, Ankur Vora, the President of the Africa and India offices, will represent the foundation, making a speech later today.
The organization emphasized its unwavering commitment to advancing shared health and development goals in India, despite Gates' absence from the summit.
