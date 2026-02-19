Left Menu

Bill Gates Steps Aside: AI Summit Focus Shifts

Bill Gates will not deliver the keynote at the India AI Impact Summit. Instead, Ankur Vora, Gates Foundation's President for Africa and India, will represent the organization. The foundation emphasizes its ongoing commitment to health and development goals in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:18 IST
Bill Gates Steps Aside: AI Summit Focus Shifts
Bill Gates
  • Country:
  • India

The Gates Foundation announced on Thursday that Bill Gates will not be delivering the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit.

In a statement on social media platform X, the foundation disclosed that the decision was made to maintain the event's focus on its key priorities. As a result, Ankur Vora, the President of the Africa and India offices, will represent the foundation, making a speech later today.

The organization emphasized its unwavering commitment to advancing shared health and development goals in India, despite Gates' absence from the summit.

TRENDING

1
Asian Stocks Surge as Tech Giants Drive Market Rally

Asian Stocks Surge as Tech Giants Drive Market Rally

 Global
2
Odisha Class 10 Exams: A Security-Driven Affair

Odisha Class 10 Exams: A Security-Driven Affair

 India
3
Crumbling Healthcare: Karnataka's CT & MRI Crisis

Crumbling Healthcare: Karnataka's CT & MRI Crisis

 India
4
Germany's F-35 Ambitions: A Strategic Pivot from European Defense Autonomy

Germany's F-35 Ambitions: A Strategic Pivot from European Defense Autonomy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026