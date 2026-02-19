Bill Gates Steps Aside: AI Summit Focus Shifts

The Gates Foundation announced on Thursday that Bill Gates will not be delivering the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit.

In a statement on social media platform X, the foundation disclosed that the decision was made to maintain the event's focus on its key priorities. As a result, Ankur Vora, the President of the Africa and India offices, will represent the foundation, making a speech later today.

The organization emphasized its unwavering commitment to advancing shared health and development goals in India, despite Gates' absence from the summit.