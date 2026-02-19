Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Climate Response: A Governance Priority

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the urgency of climate response for Jammu and Kashmir due to recent extreme weather. He advocates establishing a dedicated department and climate budget to address the issue. Abdullah highlights the need for a structured approach to enhance climate resilience through targeted policies and budgeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:48 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, announced on Thursday that addressing climate change has become an imperative for the Union Territory. He stressed the necessity of a structured and institutional approach to tackle the issue head-on.

Reflecting on last year's extreme weather events, Abdullah underscored the pressing need for a specific department dedicated to studying climate change impacts in the region. He also supported the idea of introducing a separate climate budget, a notion advocated by CPI(M) legislator M Y Tarigami.

Abdullah called for the responsibility of climate change to be assigned to a specific department. He believes that once a thorough assessment is conducted and responsibilities are clearly defined, the government can proceed with appropriately allocating resources and budgetary measures to strengthen climate resilience across sectors.

