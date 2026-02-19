Delhi Jal Board's Bold Move Towards Billing Precision

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is taking significant steps to revamp its billing operations by introducing geo-tagging for consumer properties and unique Customer Premise Identification numbers.

Currently, around 29 lakh consumers are registered with only 40% receiving accurate bills, leading to challenges in data quality and revenue efficiency. The DJB plans to hire industry experts for enhanced revenue support services.

This initiative is set to reduce revenue leaks and improve water distribution across Delhi, with a focus on eliminating unregistered connections and enhancing service transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)