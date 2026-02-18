MTAP Technologies Announces IPO to Revolutionize Transport Management
MTAP Technologies, a Bengaluru-based SaaS transport management provider, plans to go public through an IPO on the BSE SME / NSE EMERGE platform. The move aims to enhance product innovation, deepen partnerships, and expand globally. MTAP leverages advanced technologies to provide scalable, AI-driven mobility solutions for diverse customer needs.
Bengaluru's transportation SaaS pioneer, MTAP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is setting its sights on an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME / NSE EMERGE platform. The capital raise will pave the way for product innovation and enhanced market outreach, propelling the company's growth trajectory.
Founded in 2015, MTAP has been at the forefront of transforming transportation management through state-of-the-art GPS, cloud, and IoT technologies. The company currently serves over 200 enterprise customers, managing extensive client operations in India and abroad, with popular products such as Safetrax, Autologix, and VehicleTrax.
CEO Srinivas Chitturi states the IPO marks a significant milestone, reinforcing the company's focus on smarter, safer transportation solutions with AI-enhanced platforms. MTAP aims to use the funds to bolster enterprise relations, enhance AI capabilities, and accelerate global market expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Hungary Dialogue: Strengthening Ties in AI and Education
Wall Street Rises as AI Worries Ease and Investors Await Fed Insights
Google's AI Expansion in India: A New Era of Connectivity and Opportunity
Global Leaders Gather at AI Impact Summit
Commerce Minister Dismisses IT Sector Fears, Stresses AI Future