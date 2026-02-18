French Antitrust Raid Targets Passenger Transport Sector
France's antitrust regulator conducted a surprise search at an unnamed company in the private passenger transport sector, investigating potential anti-competitive practices. The regulator clarified that the inspection does not imply guilt. This move underscores increased scrutiny within the industry.
The French antitrust authority has launched a significant investigation into a company operating within the private passenger transport sector. Sources reveal that unannounced searches were carried out on February 17.
This move, executed by the Investigation Services of the Autorité de la concurrence, hints at potential anti-competitive practices by the unnamed company. However, officials emphasized that this does not confirm any wrongdoing at this stage.
The inspection reflects heightened vigilance by French regulatory bodies as they seek to ensure fair competition in crucial economic sectors. Further developments are anticipated as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
