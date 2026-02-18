Left Menu

French Antitrust Raid Targets Passenger Transport Sector

France's antitrust regulator conducted a surprise search at an unnamed company in the private passenger transport sector, investigating potential anti-competitive practices. The regulator clarified that the inspection does not imply guilt. This move underscores increased scrutiny within the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:59 IST
French Antitrust Raid Targets Passenger Transport Sector

The French antitrust authority has launched a significant investigation into a company operating within the private passenger transport sector. Sources reveal that unannounced searches were carried out on February 17.

This move, executed by the Investigation Services of the Autorité de la concurrence, hints at potential anti-competitive practices by the unnamed company. However, officials emphasized that this does not confirm any wrongdoing at this stage.

The inspection reflects heightened vigilance by French regulatory bodies as they seek to ensure fair competition in crucial economic sectors. Further developments are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

 India
2
Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

 Global
3
Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

 India
4
High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026