Alberta's Bold Move: Immigration Referendum Sparks National Debate

Alberta is set to become the focal point of a national debate on immigration policy as Premier Danielle Smith announced a forthcoming referendum. The vote will query residents on whether the province should cap the influx of international students, temporary workers, and asylum seekers.

This initiative marks a significant challenge to federal regulation, as immigration falls under Ottawa's jurisdiction. Smith's announcement highlights a burgeoning conflict with the federal government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has been working to mend relations with Canada's western provinces.

Population growth in Alberta has exacerbated fiscal strain, with the province amassing over 600,000 new residents in five years. While a majority of this increase is due to interprovincial migration, the upcoming referendum could reshape Alberta's policies fundamentally, prioritizing locals in accessing province-funded services.

(With inputs from agencies.)