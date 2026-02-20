Heartbreak and Chaos: The Tragic Tale of a Lost Life
A tragic accident involving an e-rickshaw claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl in Delhi, leaving her grandmother devastated. Despite urging her granddaughter to take the bus, the child insisted on the e-rickshaw. A collision with a speeding car led to the child's death, prompting investigations.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident on Thursday resulted in the loss of a 6-year-old girl's life in Delhi, after an overturned e-rickshaw she was riding in was hit by a speeding car. Her grandmother, Mercy Xavier, is grappling with the heartache of losing her beloved granddaughter.
On that ill-fated day, Xavier had encouraged the youngster to take the school bus, but the child insisted on an e-rickshaw, citing comfort issues on the bus. The e-rickshaw driver was moving slowly when a white car collided with them, actress Xavier recounts.
Following the crash, the child was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Police have seized the vehicle involved and detained the driver, Sanjeev, who is a lab assistant, for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
