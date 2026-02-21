Surviving the Sunderbans: The Struggle of Tiger Widows

In the labyrinth of the Sunderbans, where nature's fury meets human resilience, a unique struggle unfolds. Women, left as 'tiger widows' after losing their husbands to fatal tiger attacks, grapple with social exclusion and financial hardship on the precarious mudbanks of Chargheri village.

This plight has deepened due to climate change effects, pushing locals into unsafe territories for necessary resources. Rising sea levels and frequent cyclones further jeopardize lives, intensifying human-tiger conflicts and leaving affected families neglected by formal compensation channels.

Efforts like those by Purbasha Eco Helpline Society bring hope, fostering community empowerment through education and sustainable practices. Nonetheless, the enduring challenges for the Sunderbans' residents demand broader support to ensure the thriving, not just surviving, in this volatile landscape.

