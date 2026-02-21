Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Gujranwala Town
A fire erupted in Gujranwala Town, northwest Delhi, on Saturday evening. Despite its intensity, no casualties were reported. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly, dispatching five fire tenders to the scene. Efforts continue to contain the blaze as more information is awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A blazing fire broke out in Gujranwala Town, northwest Delhi, on Saturday evening, according to the Delhi Fire Services.
The emergency call was received at 5:35 PM, prompting an immediate response. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this time.
Firefighters rushed five tenders to the location, working diligently to control the flames. Further updates from the scene are pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)