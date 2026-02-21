Left Menu

Sikkim Faces Severe Rainfall Deficit in Early 2026

Sikkim experiences a significant rainfall shortfall in early 2026, with all districts reporting notable deficits. The lack of rain from January to February could negatively impact agriculture, water availability, and increase forest fire risk. Officials are closely monitoring the situation as the State approaches the pre-monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:35 IST
Sikkim is confronting a troubling rainfall deficit in the first two months of 2026, with every district showing significant shortfalls. Data from the Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, indicate a severe dryness spreading across the State, journalists were informed.

The average cumulative rainfall departure from normal, recorded from January 1 to February 21, emphasizes a persistent dry spell. Meteorological officials have not forecasted any immediate relief that could ameliorate the region's existing deficit.

This prolonged dryness threatens agriculture and water resources and could heighten forest fire risks. Authorities remain vigilant as Sikkim transitions towards the pre-monsoon period, aiming to mitigate potential challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

