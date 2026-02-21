Sikkim Faces Severe Rainfall Deficit in Early 2026

Sikkim is confronting a troubling rainfall deficit in the first two months of 2026, with every district showing significant shortfalls. Data from the Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, indicate a severe dryness spreading across the State, journalists were informed.

The average cumulative rainfall departure from normal, recorded from January 1 to February 21, emphasizes a persistent dry spell. Meteorological officials have not forecasted any immediate relief that could ameliorate the region's existing deficit.

This prolonged dryness threatens agriculture and water resources and could heighten forest fire risks. Authorities remain vigilant as Sikkim transitions towards the pre-monsoon period, aiming to mitigate potential challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)